Biden Will Speak at Delaware Commencement
April 20, 2022
President Biden will be the speaker at the commencement of the University of Delaware, on May 28, the university announced on Tuesday.
Biden is a graduate of the university.
Before President Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic, presidents typically spoke at a public college, a private college and a service academy.
