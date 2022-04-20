Print

Biden Will Speak at Delaware Commencement

By

Scott Jaschik
April 20, 2022
 
 

President Biden will be the speaker at the commencement of the University of Delaware, on May 28, the university announced on Tuesday.

Biden is a graduate of the university.

Before President Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic, presidents typically spoke at a public college, a private college and a service academy.

 

 

