Ohio Governor Signs Bill With Higher Ed Provisions
April 22, 2022
Ohio governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, signed a wide-ranging bill on higher education Thursday, Cleveland.com reported.
Among the provisions:
- A ban on state colleges and universities charging more tuition and fees for online courses than in-person courses. Colleges must base special fees for online courses at state colleges and universities on the actual cost borne by the college.
- A requirement that every state institution of higher education adopt a formal system in which students, groups or faculty members could submit complaints about free speech violations by a college employee.
- A requirement that every state institution of higher education that takes disciplinary action against a student notify the student of the action, provide reasons for it and offer a fair and impartial appeal hearing.
- A ban on state colleges and universities hiring any company for supplies, services or construction work unless the contract declares the company is not boycotting Israel and will not for the duration of the contract.
