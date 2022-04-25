Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Claremont McKenna Receives $140 Million Gift

By

Scott Jaschik
April 25, 2022
 
 

Claremont McKenna College on Friday announced a $140 million gift from George R. Roberts, an alumnus, to expand and fully develop the eastern half of the college’s campus. To honor the gift, the college’s board designated that portion of the campus the Roberts Campus.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The End of Faculty Tenure
Foreign-Born Faculty May Bring
Different Expectations
Remediation Is Not the Enemy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

5 Reasons Why I Might Be Wrong About the Future of Graduate Student Debt
A Glance Backward
Friday Fragments
Questions About Using EducationData.org as a Source
Diversity Requires Change
Can Video Games Teach?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 