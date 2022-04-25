SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Claremont McKenna Receives $140 Million Gift
April 25, 2022
Claremont McKenna College on Friday announced a $140 million gift from George R. Roberts, an alumnus, to expand and fully develop the eastern half of the college’s campus. To honor the gift, the college’s board designated that portion of the campus the Roberts Campus.
