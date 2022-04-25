Michael Olivas Dies

Michael A. Olivas, who was prominent in legal education, advocacy for Latinx students and the University of Houston, died Thursday.

Before he retired, he worked as the William B. Bates Distinguished Chair of Law and director of the Institute for Higher Education Law and Governance at the University of Houston Law Center. He also served as interim president of the University of Houston Downtown. And he was also a president of the Association of American Law Schools.

Olivas was a fierce advocate for Latinx students. He helped a Texas state representative draft the so-called 10 percent plan that assured that the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University enrolled Black and Latinx students in the years that there was not affirmative action in the state. He worked for Dreamers and for many other immigrant students. He was a strong advocate for affirmative action.

He was generous with his time with Inside Higher Ed reporters seeking to understand the issues mentioned above and many others.

He was a frequent author of opinion pieces. You can find some that ran in Inside Higher Ed here and here and here and here and here and here.