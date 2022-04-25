One University of Phoenix Campus Left After 2025

The University of Phoenix will close all of its physical campuses, except for one in Phoenix, by 2025, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

Until then, the for-profit institution will continue to teach-out students who originally signed on for in-person classes, university spokesperson Andrea Smiley told the Journal. According to its website, there are 17 campuses still open other than in Phoenix, in California, Hawaii, Nevada and Texas.

“We are listening to our students,” Smiley said. Except for the Phoenix campus, all classes will be fully online; Smiley said that 97 percent of existing students prefer online courses.

The University of Phoenix has had most of its physical campuses closed since the start of the pandemic; some, including the Sacramento location, only reopened this month. At its peak, in 2010, University of Phoenix had 470,000 students enrolled in 1,700 programs. In its 2020 annual academic report, the most recent one available, the enrollment was listed at 83,800. The institution has been steadily closing campuses since at least 2012 (when it shut down 115 physical locations, leaving 112).

George Burnett, formerly the executive vice chairman of Academic Partnerships, an online program management company, was announced as the institution’s new president in January.