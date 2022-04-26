SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Colleges in Some States Restore Mask Mandates
Colleges in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., are restoring mask mandates, the Associated Press reported
“I feel like last summer it was everyone was like, ‘Oh, this is it. We’re nearing the tail end,’” recalled Nina Heller, a junior at American University, where administrators brought back a mask mandate about a month after lifting it. “And then that didn’t quite happen, and now we’re here at summer again, and there’s kind of no end.”
“As much as we would like to move on and think that the pandemic is over—and I think we all would like that to happen at this point—it’s wishful thinking,” said Anita Barkin, co-chair of a COVID-19 task force for the American College Health Association. “The pandemic is still with us.”
