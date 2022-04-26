Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Colleges in Some States Restore Mask Mandates

By

Scott Jaschik
April 26, 2022
 
 

Colleges in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., are restoring mask mandates, the Associated Press reported

“I feel like last summer it was everyone was like, ‘Oh, this is it. We’re nearing the tail end,’” recalled Nina Heller, a junior at American University, where administrators brought back a mask mandate about a month after lifting it. “And then that didn’t quite happen, and now we’re here at summer again, and there’s kind of no end.”

“As much as we would like to move on and think that the pandemic is over—and I think we all would like that to happen at this point—it’s wishful thinking,” said Anita Barkin, co-chair of a COVID-19 task force for the American College Health Association. “The pandemic is still with us.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Afflicting the Comfortable
The End of Faculty Tenure
Foreign-Born Faculty May Bring
Different Expectations

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Choose a Career in Higher Education?
Considering a Career Beyond the Academy
5 Reasons Why I Might Be Wrong About the Future of Graduate Student Debt
A Glance Backward

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 