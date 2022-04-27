SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Poll: Athletic Admissions Preferences More Popular Than Affirmative Action
April 27, 2022
A new survey of 10,441 American adults from the Pew Research Center found that most Americans believe high school grades should be a major factor in colleges’ admissions decision.
That will probably not surprise most readers. But the survey found more Americans believe in athletic ability being a factor than believe race or gender should be.
Americans Evaluate What Colleges Should Consider
|% Who Believe It Should Be a Major Factor
|A Minor Factor
|Shouldn’t Be Considered
|High school grades
|61%
|32%
|7%
|Standardized tests
|39%
|46%
|14%
|Community service
|19%
|48%
|33%
|First in family to go to college
|18%
|28%
|54%
|Athletic ability
|9%
|36%
|55%
|Race or ethnicity
|7%
|19%
|74%
|Whether a relative attended the college
|5%
|20%
|75%
|Gender
|4%
|14%
|82%
