Poll: Athletic Admissions Preferences More Popular Than Affirmative Action

Scott Jaschik
April 27, 2022
 
 

A new survey of 10,441 American adults from the Pew Research Center found that most Americans believe high school grades should be a major factor in colleges’ admissions decision.

That will probably not surprise most readers. But the survey found more Americans believe in athletic ability being a factor than believe race or gender should be.

Americans Evaluate What Colleges Should Consider

  % Who Believe It Should Be a Major Factor A Minor Factor Shouldn’t Be Considered
High school grades 61% 32% 7%
Standardized tests 39% 46% 14%
Community service 19% 48% 33%
First in family to go to college 18% 28% 54%
Athletic ability 9% 36% 55%
Race or ethnicity 7% 19% 74%
Whether a relative attended the college 5% 20% 75%
Gender 4% 14% 82%

