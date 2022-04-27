Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of California Will End Tuition for Native Americans

By

Scott Jaschik
April 27, 2022
 
 

The University of California will waive all tuition and fees for Californians who are members of federally recognized Native American, American Indian and Alaska Native tribes.

The program will be in place at all University of California campuses, for undergraduate and graduate students, said a letter from Michael V. Drake, president of the system.

"The University of California is committed to recognizing and acknowledging historical wrongs endured by Native Americans," said Drake.

The California Globe reported that there are around 500 Native American undergraduate students and 160 graduate students at the university's campuses this year. It would cost $9.5 million to waive their tuition and fees.

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dictionary definition of anti-Semitism
The AAUP Explains Antisemitism
and Gets It Wrong
Afflicting the Comfortable
The End of Faculty Tenure

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Tale of 2 Communities (of Learners)
3 Questions for Coursera’s Betty Vandenbosch & U-M’s Lauren Atkins Budde on XR
Has Higher Education Lost its Way?
Why Choose a Career in Higher Education?
Considering a Career Beyond the Academy
5 Reasons Why I Might Be Wrong About the Future of Graduate Student Debt

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 