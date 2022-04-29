Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Athletic Scholarships in Exchange for Military Service?

By

Susan H. Greenberg
April 29, 2022
 
 

The U.S. military is discussing a proposal to fund scholarships for college athletes in return for their military service, Sportico reported.

Conceived by a defense contractor, the initiative proposes that the Department of Defense replace college-funded athletic scholarships for every sport except football and basketball. Athletes who receive scholarships would be required to serve for a yet-to-be-determined period of time after they graduate.

The plan promises to be mutually beneficial to both the armed forces and college sports. It would ensure the military a steady stream of fit recruits while helping college athletic departments compensate for funding cuts to nonmarquee sports.

Key leaders at the Defense Department have been briefed on the measure, but the NCAA only learned of the plan through Sportico; a spokeswoman declined to comment. It’s unclear how willing high school athletic recruits would be to commit time to the military four or five years down the road.

University of Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said he wouldn’t summarily rule out such an arrangement.

“I have about 101 questions, but would I listen?” he told Sportico. “Sure.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The cover of In Praise of Good Bookstores, by Jeff Deutsch
A Good Bookstore Is Hard to Find
Drawing of the Boston Tea Party, with people dressed as Native Americans on a ship and others massed on the shore.
College Is About to Get Its Own Tea Party
Measuring University Impact

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Questions for Savitri Tu, Kaplan’s Vice President of Marketing
In the End, It’s All Ungraded
Untangling Transfer: Regulatory Reform in Maryland
A Tale of 2 Communities (of Learners)
3 Questions for Coursera’s Betty Vandenbosch & U-M’s Lauren Atkins Budde on XR
Has Higher Education Lost Its Way?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 