Austin Peay VP Resigns After Sexual Harassment Complaint

A top official is out at Austin Peay State University following a sexual harassment complaint.

Eric M. Norman, vice president for student affairs at Austin Peay, resigned earlier this month after a co-worker complained about unwanted touching and comments, The Leaf-Chronicle reported. The complaint against Norman was filed in March, the newspaper reported. The alleged victim also claimed that Norman demonstrated favoritism, providing raises and a new office, which strained work relationships.

Local media reports indicate that the reported victim was under Norman’s direct supervision.

Clarksville Now, another local media organization, reported that Norman received five months’ severance pay, totaling $69,954, upon his resignation. Additionally, as part of the reported deal, neither Norman nor Austin Peay will take legal action, and no guilt has been admitted.

Norman had worked at Austin Peay for a little over three years. His LinkedIn profile currently indicates that Norman also serves as a freelance consultant and expert witness and is “open to work.”