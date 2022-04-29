Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Education Dept. Approves $238M in New Borrower-Defense Claims

By

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2022
 
 

The Department of Education announced Thursday that it will respond to “pervasive and widespread misconduct” by the Marinello Schools of Beauty by giving borrower-defense claims to everyone who took out loans to enroll in the schools from 2009 through their closure in February 2016. These 28,000 borrowers will receive loan discharges totaling approximately $238 million.

Counting the Marinello loan discharges, the department has now approved more than $18.5 billion in loan discharges for more than 750,000 borrowers.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The cover of In Praise of Good Bookstores, by Jeff Deutsch
A Good Bookstore Is Hard to Find
Drawing of the Boston Tea Party, with people dressed as Native Americans on a ship and others massed on the shore.
College Is About to Get Its Own Tea Party
Measuring University Impact

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Questions for Savitri Tu, Kaplan’s Vice President of Marketing
In the End, It’s All Ungraded
Untangling Transfer: Regulatory Reform in Maryland
A Tale of 2 Communities (of Learners)
3 Questions for Coursera’s Betty Vandenbosch & U-M’s Lauren Atkins Budde on XR
Has Higher Education Lost Its Way?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 