SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Education Dept. Approves $238M in New Borrower-Defense Claims
April 29, 2022
The Department of Education announced Thursday that it will respond to “pervasive and widespread misconduct” by the Marinello Schools of Beauty by giving borrower-defense claims to everyone who took out loans to enroll in the schools from 2009 through their closure in February 2016. These 28,000 borrowers will receive loan discharges totaling approximately $238 million.
Counting the Marinello loan discharges, the department has now approved more than $18.5 billion in loan discharges for more than 750,000 borrowers.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Mizzou defends president's right to cut faculty pay by 25%
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Purdue must restore its English program (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Restructuring the office of equity and inclusion
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »