Education Dept. Approves $238M in New Borrower-Defense Claims

The Department of Education announced Thursday that it will respond to “pervasive and widespread misconduct” by the Marinello Schools of Beauty by giving borrower-defense claims to everyone who took out loans to enroll in the schools from 2009 through their closure in February 2016. These 28,000 borrowers will receive loan discharges totaling approximately $238 million.

Counting the Marinello loan discharges, the department has now approved more than $18.5 billion in loan discharges for more than 750,000 borrowers.