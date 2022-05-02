SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Biden Wants to Attract Russian Scientists
May 2, 2022
President Biden has asked Congress to suspend, for four years, the requirement that Russian scientists applying for visas have a sponsoring employer, eliminating a major obstacle for many seeking to come to the United States, The New York Times reported. The measure would apply only to Russian citizens “with master’s or doctoral degrees in science or engineering fields like artificial intelligence, nuclear engineering or quantum physics,” the Times reported. The move comes at a time when many Russian scientists already want to leave their home country.
