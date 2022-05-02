Illinois Springfield Faculty Vote No Confidence in Provost

Faculty members at the University of Illinois at Springfield reached a no-confidence vote on provost and vice chancellor Dennis Papini last week. Among the various reasons cited for the vote were issues of enrollment management, a toxic campus climate and the alleged misallocation of university resources, according to a report by The State-Journal Register.

Two-thirds of faculty reportedly supported the no-confidence vote. Aggrieved faculty claim that enrollment has plunged under Papini’s leadership and there are persistent staffing issues in the admissions and financial aid offices. Papini has been in his current role at UIS since 2017.