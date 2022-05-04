Many Students in China Can’t Take This Year’s AP Tests

Many students in China are unable to take Advanced Placement tests this year because of lockdowns that closed the locations for AP tests.

The College Board released this statement: “We are closely monitoring the situation in China with Covid restrictions and their impact on Advanced Placement testing. We are working with schools and test centers to explore options, given that online exams are not available this year. Just as we have in the past, we will call on colleges and universities to take Covid disruptions into account so that students are held harmless for a situation outside their control.”