Student Loans More Popular With Older Americans

By

Scott Jaschik
May 4, 2022
 
 

Older Americans are much more likely than younger Americans to believe that “the value of a college education is worth it even if someone needs loans to attend,” according to a new survey by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Of 1,030 adults interviewed in March:

  • Fifty-five percent of those 60 and older answered the question in the affirmative.
  • Forty-six percent of those aged 45 to 59 answered yes.
  • Thirty-five percent of those aged 30 to 44 answered yes.
  • Thirty-four percent of those aged 18 to 29 answered yes.

Seventy-five percent say the reason more Americans don’t attend college is because of the cost of college.

