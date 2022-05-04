Student Loans More Popular With Older Americans

Older Americans are much more likely than younger Americans to believe that “the value of a college education is worth it even if someone needs loans to attend,” according to a new survey by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Of 1,030 adults interviewed in March:

Fifty-five percent of those 60 and older answered the question in the affirmative.

Forty-six percent of those aged 45 to 59 answered yes.

Thirty-five percent of those aged 30 to 44 answered yes.

Thirty-four percent of those aged 18 to 29 answered yes.

Seventy-five percent say the reason more Americans don’t attend college is because of the cost of college.