Student Loans More Popular With Older Americans
May 4, 2022
Older Americans are much more likely than younger Americans to believe that “the value of a college education is worth it even if someone needs loans to attend,” according to a new survey by NORC at the University of Chicago.
Of 1,030 adults interviewed in March:
- Fifty-five percent of those 60 and older answered the question in the affirmative.
- Forty-six percent of those aged 45 to 59 answered yes.
- Thirty-five percent of those aged 30 to 44 answered yes.
- Thirty-four percent of those aged 18 to 29 answered yes.
Seventy-five percent say the reason more Americans don’t attend college is because of the cost of college.
