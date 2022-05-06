U of Missouri Sanctions 13 Students After Alcohol Poisoning

The University of Missouri sanctioned 13 students after a first-year pledge attending a fraternity party last semester was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house after the student became unresponsive during a house party last October. KMIZ, an ABC affiliate, reported that fraternity members allegedly forced the student to drink a bottle of vodka. The student’s family sued 23 people allegedly involved in the incident and has since reached settlements with 20 of them. A lawyer for the student said he remains unable to communicate or walk and his medical bills have reached at least $1.6 million, according to KMIZ.

A university investigation into Phi Gamma Delta found that “significant amounts” of alcohol were consumed. University of Missouri police forwarded the case to the Boone County prosecutor’s office, which has opened an investigation, according to the Star. Details of the sanctions against the 13 students aren’t public, but the university said, “sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.” The university also announced it is conducting a review of campus behavior, including alcohol consumption, drug use, hazing and sexual misconduct.

“Safety of the Mizzou community is our highest priority, and we must address alcohol use and other concerns in holistic ways to provide education and services that work together to support safer behavior and an overall culture,” University of Missouri president Mun Choi said in a statement.