COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Drake U to Move Classes Online

Scott Jaschik
May 9, 2022
 
 

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Drake University led to last week’s classes, and finals, being moved online.

Marty Martin, the president, said that as of May 4, the university had 255 student cases, up from 107 in a day. Of those students, 75 live in campus housing.

This week’s classes are the last of the semester. (The law school and a division that offers associate degrees will be exempt from the online requirement.)

The university has called off all extracurricular activities and is encouraging students who are not infected to move out of the dormitories.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 tests that have not yet been analyzed, and the university expects more positive cases to emerge.

Martin said Drake still hopes to have an in-person commencement.

