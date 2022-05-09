Print

U of Tennessee Restores Tests for Admissions

Scott Jaschik
May 9, 2022
 
 

The University of Tennessee system has restored a requirement that all applicants submit SAT or ACT scores, starting with new students who want to enroll in the fall of 2023.

ACT praised the decision, issuing a statement that said, “In passing the resolution urging the system’s governing board to obtain an objective measure, the State Senate noted ‘the importance of equitable access to objective, standardized testing for college readiness and scholarship eligibility, especially for underprivileged students.’ Another factor was research finding that combining high school GPA and standardized test scores is a better predictor of college GPA than high school GPA alone.”

Robert Schaeffer, the executive director of the National Center for Fair and Open Testing (FairTest), had a different view. “When higher education exam requirements are set by elected officials and their appointees rather than by admissions experts or educators, it is not surprising that political and ideological considerations overwhelm data about the tests’ accuracy and fairness.”

