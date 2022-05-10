SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Arrests and Layoffs at City College of San Francisco
May 10, 2022
City College of San Francisco eliminated the jobs of 38 full-time faculty members on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The original plan was to eliminate 50 such jobs.
The college says the layoffs reflect enrollment declines, but faculty leaders say the layoffs will encourage students to leave the college.
On Thursday, San Francisco police arrested faculty members and their supporters, who had been camping out to protest the cuts, SFGATE reported.
