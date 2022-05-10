Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Arrests and Layoffs at City College of San Francisco

By

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2022
 
 

City College of San Francisco eliminated the jobs of 38 full-time faculty members on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The original plan was to eliminate 50 such jobs.

The college says the layoffs reflect enrollment declines, but faculty leaders say the layoffs will encourage students to leave the college.

On Thursday, San Francisco police arrested faculty members and their supporters, who had been camping out to protest the cuts, SFGATE reported.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A black ball-point pen.
Serving by Meeting Students’ Basic Needs
Bintou Diarra, the author, a Black woman with wavy dark hair.
‘Scholarship Student Survey Request’
Six hardcover books that appear leather-bound and old in a row, as if on a shelf, but no shelf is visible.
Myths Shape the Continuing
‘Crisis of the Humanities’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Getting COVID Right Before Graduation
Are Academic Standards Falling?
Some Welcome Attention to Transfer
3 Reasons Why We Joined the Noodle Advisory Board
Privacy Is Really Dead Now

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 