Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

2 Community Colleges Cancel Classes After Threats

By

Sara Weissman
May 11, 2022
 
 

Skagit Valley College and Everett Community College in Mount Vernon, Wash., canceled in-person events and classes Monday in response to threatening emails. The threats remain under investigation, KIRO 7 reported.

Everett Community College went into lockdown in the morning after a threat was sent to multiple campus offices, according to a news update from the college. Students and employees were then told to leave campus until Tuesday.

Darrell L. Cain, interim president of Everett, said in a statement that the threat “included racist language and specific acts of violence the writer said would occur” on the main campus. The college is “continuing to work closely with the FBI, Everett police, and the security offices at other colleges and universities that have received threatening emails.”

Skagit Valley similarly issued a lockdown Monday morning then lifted it, but all campuses and centers remained closed for the rest of the day.

Mount Vernon Police Department officials confirmed to KIRO 7 that the two colleges received the same email threat, and other colleges in the area received similar threats last Friday.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Government Accountability Office sign at its office in Washington, D.C., with white lettering on a black background.
GAO Report on Online Program Managers
Was Only a Start
An American flag waves in the wind.
Flag, Freedom, DEI and Faculty Performance:
A Fable
A black ball-point pen.
Serving by Meeting Students’ Basic Needs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Communicating the Realities of Higher Ed in 2022
3 Questions on OPM Research for 2U’s David Sutphen
Get Off Twitter Now!
Are U.S. Universities Losing Their Pre-Eminence?
On Getting COVID Right Before Graduation
Are Academic Standards Falling?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 