2 Community Colleges Cancel Classes After Threats

Skagit Valley College and Everett Community College in Mount Vernon, Wash., canceled in-person events and classes Monday in response to threatening emails. The threats remain under investigation, KIRO 7 reported.

Everett Community College went into lockdown in the morning after a threat was sent to multiple campus offices, according to a news update from the college. Students and employees were then told to leave campus until Tuesday.

Darrell L. Cain, interim president of Everett, said in a statement that the threat “included racist language and specific acts of violence the writer said would occur” on the main campus. The college is “continuing to work closely with the FBI, Everett police, and the security offices at other colleges and universities that have received threatening emails.”

Skagit Valley similarly issued a lockdown Monday morning then lifted it, but all campuses and centers remained closed for the rest of the day.

Mount Vernon Police Department officials confirmed to KIRO 7 that the two colleges received the same email threat, and other colleges in the area received similar threats last Friday.