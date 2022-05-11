Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Plagiarism Alleged in Duke Commencement Speech

By

Scott Jaschik
May 11, 2022
 
 

Duke University is investigating whether a student speech at commencement Sunday was a plagiarized version of a student speech at Harvard University’s commencement in 2014, The News & Observer reported.

“We are aware of and concerned about these allegations and have initiated a process to understand the facts of the situation,” said Michael Schoenfeld, vice president for public affairs and government relations. “Duke University expects all students to abide by their commitment to the Duke Community Standard in everything they do as students.”

Priya Parkash was the senior class speaker. Through a public relations spokesman, she released a statement to the News & Observer: “When I was asked to give the commencement speech, I was thrilled by such an honor and I sought advice from respected friends and family about topics I might address. I was embarrassed and confused to find out too late that some of the suggested passages were taken from a recent commencement speech at another university. I take full responsibility for this oversight and I regret if this incident has in any way distracted from the accomplishments of the Duke class of 2022.”

The issues with the speech were first reported by The Duke Chronicle, of which Parkash was previously the news editor. The Duke Chronicle compared numerous passages from Parkash’s speech to one by Sarah Abushaar at Harvard.

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Government Accountability Office sign at its office in Washington, D.C., with white lettering on a black background.
GAO Report on Online Program Managers
Was Only a Start
An American flag waves in the wind.
Flag, Freedom, DEI and Faculty Performance:
A Fable
A black ball-point pen.
Serving by Meeting Students’ Basic Needs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Communicating the Realities of Higher Ed in 2022
3 Questions on OPM Research for 2U’s David Sutphen
Get Off Twitter Now!
Are U.S. Universities Losing Their Pre-Eminence?
On Getting COVID Right Before Graduation
Are Academic Standards Falling?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 