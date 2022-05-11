SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Understanding the Hidden Motives of Others: Academic Minute
May 11, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Oriel FeldmanHall, assistant professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences, explores how to interpret the hidden motives others may have for their behavior. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- A burned-out professor declares academic chapter 11 (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Turnover, burnout and demoralization in higher ed
- What happens when a college can't find a new president
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- No NYU job for David Sabatini after all
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »