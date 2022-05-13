Print

Does Evidence Shape Our Views? Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Brown University Week: Steven Sloman, professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences, explores if the people around us are the key to changing minds. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

