Does Evidence Shape Our Views? Academic Minute
May 13, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Brown University Week: Steven Sloman, professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences, explores if the people around us are the key to changing minds. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
