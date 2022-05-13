U of Georgia Press Acquires NewSouth Books

The University of Georgia Press has acquired NewSouth Books, which is based in Montgomery, Ala., and is known for its books on Southern culture and history, particularly civil and human rights. Suzanne La Rosa, the publisher, will join the Georgia press on July 1 and will publish eight to 12 titles annually under the NewSouth imprint at UGA Press. Randall Williams, who has served as editor in chief, will continue to edit selected titles and recommend works for acquisition.