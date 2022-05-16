More Money, More Accountability in California

California governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, proposed millions more for the state’s three public higher education systems Friday, but he also proposed new accountability measures, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The proposals for the University of California, California State University and the California Community Colleges are “the most detailed numerical goals ever included as conditions of state funding under agreements reached by Newsom and the three systems,” the Times reported.

The goals cover graduation rates, closing achievement gaps, adding more university seats for Californians, boosting financial aid, lowering debt and reducing the cost of college attendance. Reports on how the systems are carrying out the goals would be due every November.

“These agreements represent historic state reinvestments in our public colleges and universities, as well as a framework for holding all of ourselves accountable for delivering real results for students and families,” Newsom said in a statement.