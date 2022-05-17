Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Chinese University Mocked for Online Swimming Test

By

Scott Jaschik
May 17, 2022
 
 

Shanghai University is being mocked on Chinese social media for an online test of swimming.

The South China Morning Post said the university, like many in China and a few in the U.S., requires a swimming test. Students at Shanghai must swim 50 meters.

Because Shanghai is currently in lockdown, the university announced that students could take their test online. “The classes and facilities including the swimming pool at the university are suspended under the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. To ensure the students can graduate, we decided to conduct the swimming test online,” a member of the dean’s office told a Chinese news outlet, Jimu.

More than 65,000 people have reacted to the post on Weibo, a social media site.

Comments included “Is it a reality version of surfing the internet?” and “Could it be swimming in the bathtub at home?”

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The words "fees and tuition" superimposed on images of hundred-dollar bills.
Doubling Pell Isn’t Enough
Without Deeper Reforms
Black outline of the state of Texas on a white background.
It’s Better in Texas
Cover of Ron E. Hassner’s Anatomy of Torture, showing hooded figures operating a medieval torture device.
Ticking Time Bombs and Eternity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What’s the Weirdest Accoutrement Employed at Commencement?
Summer Classes, 2022 Edition
Everyday Acts of Resistance
What’s Really Wrong with Our Flawed System of Elite College Admissions
Scholars’ Day
Proposing Kim’s Law of Physical/Virtual Meetings

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 