Commencement, in Masks

By

Scott Jaschik
May 17, 2022
 
 

Drake University had more than 300 COVID-19 cases in the days before Sunday’s commencement and sent most students home. While the numbers went down before graduation, the university imposed rules for the ceremony.

“Everyone in attendance at any of the commencement celebrations will be required to wear a mask. Students may choose to cross the graduation stage and have their picture taken without a mask,” said a university statement.

KCCI News reported that those at commencement followed the rules and expressed support for them. “We all want to be healthy and get together and do whatever it takes to get through all of this. But it’s a great day and you got to be so proud to see all of the parents here, the grandparents here to congratulate the students,” said Ron Waldbilling, a grandparent of a Drake graduate.

