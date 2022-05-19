Print

Colleges Urged to Spend HEERF Funds on Mental Health

Scott Jaschik
May 19, 2022
 
 

The Biden administration is urging colleges to spend Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) on campus mental health needs.

The administration is publishing new guidance for colleges highlighting ways they can use the money. Miguel Cardona, the secretary of education, will speak on the issue in an appearance this afternoon at the University of California, Riverside.

“If there is one thing I’ve heard while speaking with college students throughout the nation, it’s been the need for greater mental health supports on campus,” said Cardona. “We must make sure our colleges and universities have the tools and resources to help students, faculty, and staff heal from the grief, trauma, and anxiety they endured amid the pandemic.”

The guidance notes that “HEERF grants are a one-time infusion of funds,” but it expresses the hope that “initial investments in high-impact mental health projects can be made now, with ongoing support after initial success of these programs provided through philanthropic efforts, local partnerships, or other funding sources.”

