Class Technologies to Purchase Blackboard Collaborate
May 20, 2022
Class Technologies, the learning platform founded during the pandemic to capitalize on the widespread educational use of Zoom, announced Thursday that it would buy a complementary piece of technology from Blackboard, the company its co-founder once led.
Class, which has added a set of instructional functionality to the Zoom base, agreed to purchase Blackboard Collaborate, a videoconferencing software now owned by Anthology, which bought Blackboard last year.
The deal is worth a reported $210 million.
