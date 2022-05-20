Class Technologies to Purchase Blackboard Collaborate

Class Technologies, the learning platform founded during the pandemic to capitalize on the widespread educational use of Zoom, announced Thursday that it would buy a complementary piece of technology from Blackboard, the company its co-founder once led.

Class, which has added a set of instructional functionality to the Zoom base, agreed to purchase Blackboard Collaborate, a videoconferencing software now owned by Anthology, which bought Blackboard last year.

The deal is worth a reported $210 million.