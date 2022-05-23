Baylor Will Rename Quad and Move Statue

The Baylor University Board of Regents voted Friday to rename a quad and move a statue of Rufus Burleson, The Texas Tribune reported.

The quad had been named for Burleson and will now simply be known as the Quadrangle.

Burleson owned slaves, served the Confederate Army as a chaplain and promoted an idea known as the Lost Cause theory that said slavery was justified and moral and honored antebellum whiteness.