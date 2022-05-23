Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Baylor Will Rename Quad and Move Statue

By

Scott Jaschik
May 23, 2022
 
 

The Baylor University Board of Regents voted Friday to rename a quad and move a statue of Rufus Burleson, The Texas Tribune reported.

The quad had been named for Burleson and will now simply be known as the Quadrangle.

Burleson owned slaves, served the Confederate Army as a chaplain and promoted an idea known as the Lost Cause theory that said slavery was justified and moral and honored antebellum whiteness.

 

