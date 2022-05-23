SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Houston Medical School Receives $50 Million Gift
May 23, 2022
Tilman J. Fertitta and his family have pledged $50 million to the University of Houston College of Medicine. In recognition of the legacy-defining support, the medical school is now named the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine.
The medical school was founded in 2019. The gift will support endowed chairs and scholarships, among other things.
