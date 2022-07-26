SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

NC-SARA Announces Immediate Departure of Its President

Doug Lederman
July 26, 2022

The National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements announced the immediate departure of its president and CEO, Lori Williams, late Monday evening.

NC-SARA, which sets shared national standards for postsecondary distance education courses and programs that are offered across state lines, offered no details about the reasons for the sudden change in leadership. Its board chairman, Ed Ray, former president of Oregon State University, described the change as “the first of many steps in a larger, strategic realignment.”

Marianne Boeke, NC-SARA’s vice president for research and state partnerships, will serve as acting president and CEO.

Before becoming NC-SARA’s president in 2019, Williams was a senior official at the WASC Senior College and University Commission, an accreditor.

Doug Lederman

