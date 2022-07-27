SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Rick Singer Lives in Mobile Home in Florida
Are you wondering where Rick Singer is? The mastermind of the Varsity Blues admissions scandal is living in a mobile home park in Florida, according to the Bay Area News Group.
Singer has already pleaded guilty for his role in the scandal, but he is free on $500,000 until his sentencing in September, after all the parents in the scandal have been sentenced.
“Why he’s living in a little crappy old motor home, I have no idea,” said Barbara West, who lives a block down. “It’s the dullest mobile home park in the whole country, that’s probably why he picked it.”
“I haven’t talked to anybody, nobody,” Singer said. “But I appreciate you trying to find the truth … I’m just trying to help the world,” he said.
