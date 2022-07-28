SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Abortion Pill to Be Offered at U of California, Cal State

By

Scott Jaschik
July 28, 2022

The abortion pill will be available cheaply at all medical centers in the University of California and California State University systems, starting Jan. 1, under a new state law, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The law was passed in 2019, while Roe v. Wade was still in effect. Only a few colleges outside California offer the abortion pill to students.

“We knew it was important then, but it’s even more important now,” said State Senator Connie M. Leyva, who authored the bill. “Now, I think it offers bigger ramifications.”

Scott Jaschik

