SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Abortion Pill to Be Offered at U of California, Cal State
July 28, 2022
The abortion pill will be available cheaply at all medical centers in the University of California and California State University systems, starting Jan. 1, under a new state law, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The law was passed in 2019, while Roe v. Wade was still in effect. Only a few colleges outside California offer the abortion pill to students.
“We knew it was important then, but it’s even more important now,” said State Senator Connie M. Leyva, who authored the bill. “Now, I think it offers bigger ramifications.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- How block teaching supports students from under-represented groups
- ECRs can still evidence leadership and management skills on their CVs
- It is time to bring back peace studies
- The transformative potential of narrative writing explained
- Beware the pitfalls of making lectures ‘interesting’ and focus on curiosity instead
Most Shared Stories
- Hiring woes loom large at business officers' conference
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- U.S. shuts a community college's 'free' program for union members
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
Speech Problem
Agreement Reform, Again