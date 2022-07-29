SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

4th Employee Lawsuit Against Collin College

By

Scott Jaschik
July 29, 2022

Another former employee has sued Collin College, charging multiple college leaders discriminated against her based on her race and gender, created a hostile work environment, and retaliated against her, The Texas Tribune reported.

The lawsuit, filed by Swee Lian Wee, is the fourth suit brought against the community college over the past year.

Wee, who worked as the college’s director of continuing education starting in 2016 after serving as a professor for four years, applied in 2019 for a newly created position called executive dean of continuing education. She charges in the suit that Provost Bill King, her direct supervisor, rejected her application, telling her the college sought to hire someone “who would be able to present themselves to C-suite executives” and who had a doctorate. The college then hired a white woman from Britain who doesn’t have a doctorate, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said King later sent Wee a list of reasons why he hired the other woman for the job, including that she “was born near London, England.”

A Collin College spokeswoman, Marisela Cadena-Smith, said in a written statement that the college “looks forward to defending the claims in court and is exploring its legal options, including counterclaims, which may be available after further review and assessment.”

Scott Jaschik

