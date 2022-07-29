SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

A Conversation About Campus Finances: Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
July 29, 2022

Most business officers are upbeat about their colleges’ financial future. Why is that so, and are they right to be so optimistic?

This week’s episode of The Key features a discussion about Inside Higher Ed’s 2022 Survey of College and University Business Officers, which generally found college chief financial officers feeling pretty good about how their institutions are faring and how they’re positioned for the future. The episode explores the survey’s results but also digs into whether financial and other leaders in higher education think their institutions need to make meaningful changes in how they operate to be financially sustainable and stable down the road—and whether their pretty rosy view might make them less inclined to see the need for significant changes on their campuses.

The conversation features three business officers: Diane Snyder, vice chancellor of finance and administration at the Alamo Colleges District in Texas; Cynthia Vizcaino Villa, senior vice president for administration and finance at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo; and Mark Volpatti, vice president for finance and chief financial officer at Indiana’s Valparaiso University.

Listen to this episode here and find out more about The Key here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

