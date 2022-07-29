Mississippi, Alabama Colleges Receive Bomb Threats

Multiple higher education institutions in Mississippi and Alabama received bomb threats this week.

Hinds Community College Nursing and Allied Health Center in Jackson, Miss., received a threat Thursday morning, WAPT news reported. Mississippi State University, William Carey University, Meridian Community College and three Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses all received threats yesterday as well, WLOX news reported.

A news release from Mississippi State University also mentioned that Alcorn State University, a historically Black land-grant institution, and Itawamba Community College also received threats Thursday. All the campuses have reportedly issued all-clear messages, and no bombs were found.

These incidents follow at least 13 threats to colleges and universities in Alabama on Wednesday, including the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of South Alabama, Wallace Community College, Calhoun Community College, Auburn University, Reid State Technical College and Northwest-Shoals Community College. These institutions also issued all-clear messages.

Holmes Community College received a threat around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and was on lockdown as of yesterday afternoon, according to The Clarion Ledger.

Caron Blanton, director of communications for Mississippi Public Universities, said an investigation is ongoing to find the perpetrator.

“All bomb threats received by the universities are taken seriously, with the appropriate precautions taken and law enforcement utilized to investigate and assist as needed,” Blanton said in a press release.

Bomb threats have disrupted higher education institutions and shut down campuses throughout the summer. Historically Black colleges and universities also received a rash of bomb threats earlier this year.