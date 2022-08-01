SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Judge Says UC Berkeley Can Clear People’s Park

By

Scott Jaschik
August 1, 2022

A California judge has ruled that the University of California, Berkeley, can clear People’s Park, a site of many protests, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The university plans to build 1,100 units of student housing in the park, while also retaining some of it as a park with a monument to its history.

Two organizations, the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group and Make UC a Good Neighbor, sued to stop construction. They plan to appeal.

