Judge Says UC Berkeley Can Clear People’s Park
August 1, 2022
A California judge has ruled that the University of California, Berkeley, can clear People’s Park, a site of many protests, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The university plans to build 1,100 units of student housing in the park, while also retaining some of it as a park with a monument to its history.
Two organizations, the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group and Make UC a Good Neighbor, sued to stop construction. They plan to appeal.
