Professor Fired After He Is Accused of Murdering Student

Richard Sigman, a professor at the University of West Georgia, was fired Saturday after he was charged with murdering a student, CBS46 News reported.

According to police, Sigman was arguing with another man. Police approached Sigman, who left his car armed with a weapon.

Sigman then fired shots into a parked car, where he struck the victim, Anna Jones, a student at his university.

The university released a statement from its president, Brendan Kelly: “The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today. UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends."

Sigman faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.