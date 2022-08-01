SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
San Diego State Faces Criticism Over Reported Rape
August 1, 2022
San Diego State University is being criticized by a teenager and her family over claims that she was raped by several football players last Halloween, the Los Angeles Times reported.
She was bloodied and bruised after the incident.
San Diego State initially held off on investigating what happened until the Times reported details last month.
The university said it was trying to avoid a situation where its investigation conflicted with that of the local police.
