SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Florida A&M Investigates Graduate’s Photograph

By

Scott Jaschik
August 3, 2022

Florida A&M University is facing criticism over an explicit photograph that an alumna took of herself on campus.

William Hudson Jr., the vice president of student affairs, posted a statement on Twitter that said, “The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident.”

Terica Williams posted a photo of herself by the university’s statue of a rattlesnake. She was naked except for some fake snakes attached to her head.

She posted this statement on Instagram: “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my master’s degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms.”

The photograph may be found here.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Screen shot of a Northeastern University webpage that says: Join Invest, a New Junior Faculty Hiring Initiative. The page shows a Black woman wearing lab gear.
Postdoc Not Required
A student carries a laundry basket from a car packed with belongings to a student residence hall.
Colleges Face a Student Housing Squeeze
A person wearing a virtual reality headset.
College in the Metaverse Is Here.
Is Higher Ed Ready?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

54 Findings of Misconduct Across 12 Cal State Campuses

Following TA Strike, IU Bloomington Announces Pay Increase

Florida A&M Investigates Graduate’s Photograph

Penn State Imposes Hiring Freeze Due to $191M Deficit

Lessons From Novels About Views of Adultery: Academic Minute

New Paper Finds College Vaccine Mandates Saved Lives

Back to Top
 