Florida A&M Investigates Graduate’s Photograph

Florida A&M University is facing criticism over an explicit photograph that an alumna took of herself on campus.

William Hudson Jr., the vice president of student affairs, posted a statement on Twitter that said, “The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident.”

Terica Williams posted a photo of herself by the university’s statue of a rattlesnake. She was naked except for some fake snakes attached to her head.

She posted this statement on Instagram: “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my master’s degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms.”

