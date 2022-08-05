SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Black Medical Students More Confident at HBCUs

By

Sara Weissman
August 5, 2022

A new study found that Black medical students at historically Black colleges and universities feel more confident in their academic abilities and a greater sense of belonging than their peers at predominantly white institutions.

Researchers from multiple universities surveyed participants three times during their second year of medical school. The study, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine in July, found that medical students at HBCUs also felt more self-assured that they would be accepted to a top 10 residency program.

Sylvia Perry, the study’s senior researcher and an associate professor of psychology at Northwestern University, said Black medical students at predominantly white institutions “may experience greater everyday discrimination relative to their HBCU peers that leads to reduced perceptions of their ability to succeed within medical school.”

“We believe that it is important for predominantly white institutions to signal a commitment and make efforts to increase diversity among trainees and faculty,” Perry said in a news release.

Read more by

Sara Weissman

