SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

DOJ Investigating UMBC for Title IX Compliance

By

Josh Moody
August 5, 2022

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the University of Maryland Baltimore County to see whether it has complied with Title IX rules that bar gender discrimination, The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday.

The probe, which is ongoing, was opened in fall 2020.

The civil rights investigation is looking into how UMBC has responded “to complaints of sexual harassment and its Title IX compliance,” according to an email UMBC sent to students in April that was reported by the Sun. UMBC officials have said the university is cooperating with the investigation.

The newspaper reported that a timeline for the DOJ findings was not provided.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Close up of viruses dyed purple and blue.
Colleges Brace for a New Viral Threat: Monkeypox
Ashley Ruba, a light-skinned woman with wavy hair, holds her award from the APA.
Paying to Be Honored
Virginia Foxx, an older white woman with white hair and glasses.
The Republican Alternative

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Another Sexual Misconduct Settlement for U of Michigan

Black Medical Students More Confident at HBCUs

DOJ Investigating UMBC for Title IX Compliance

Clovis Community College President Put on Leave

More Californians Than in the Past Go Elsewhere for College

Judge Gives Preliminary Approval of Borrower-Defense Settlement

Back to Top
 