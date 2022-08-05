SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
DOJ Investigating UMBC for Title IX Compliance
August 5, 2022
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the University of Maryland Baltimore County to see whether it has complied with Title IX rules that bar gender discrimination, The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday.
The probe, which is ongoing, was opened in fall 2020.
The civil rights investigation is looking into how UMBC has responded “to complaints of sexual harassment and its Title IX compliance,” according to an email UMBC sent to students in April that was reported by the Sun. UMBC officials have said the university is cooperating with the investigation.
The newspaper reported that a timeline for the DOJ findings was not provided.
Trending Stories
- Republicans release debt-relief alternative
- Besides encouraging women to study STEM fields, we need more men in the humanities (opinion)
- New presidents or provosts: Alvin Bishop Calhoun Liverpool Logan Monterey Bay SUU USIU
- Another publisher accuses a librarian of libel
- Another Sexual Misconduct Settlement for U of Michigan
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- New book links America's ills to 'a failure of education'
- Colleges look to staffing firms to solve remote work woes
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed
- Building sale, remote work helped Pa. system redesign
- First-generation student supports helping, but colleges could do more
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Colleges Brace for a New Viral Threat: Monkeypox
Paying to Be Honored
The Republican Alternative