DOJ Investigating UMBC for Title IX Compliance

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the University of Maryland Baltimore County to see whether it has complied with Title IX rules that bar gender discrimination, The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday.

The probe, which is ongoing, was opened in fall 2020.

The civil rights investigation is looking into how UMBC has responded “to complaints of sexual harassment and its Title IX compliance,” according to an email UMBC sent to students in April that was reported by the Sun. UMBC officials have said the university is cooperating with the investigation.

The newspaper reported that a timeline for the DOJ findings was not provided.