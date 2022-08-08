SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Dreaming of Future Possibilities: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 8, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Karen A. Cerulo, full professor of sociology at Rutgers University, explains how striving can make things better for everyone. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Campus Child Care Crisis
Trapped in Gaza
Preventing Serious Accidents on Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Dreaming of Future Possibilities: Academic Minute

Faculty vs. Campus Police on Racial Profiling

Colleges in Colorado and New York Hit With Bomb Threats

After Report, Michigan Will Hire New Hockey Coach

Paydar Confirmed as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education

New Mexico College Misses Deadline to Hire President

Back to Top
 