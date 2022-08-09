SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Bill Proposed to Create Fulbright Fellowship in Honor of John Lewis

Meghan Brink
August 9, 2022

A bipartisan bill was introduced today that would establish a new fellowship in the Fulbright program in honor of the late John Lewis, the former Georgia Congressman and civil rights activist who passed away in 2020.

The fellowship would provide funding for internships or research studying nonviolent civil rights movements internationally. This opportunity would be available to early-to-mid career professionals for at least 10 months of study.

Representative Nikema Williams, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading the effort to introduce the bill in the House. Williams, who represents the district that Lewis once served, said in a statement on the bill. "Congressman Lewis was my friend, mentor, and predecessor. He was also a hero across the globe with his message of nonviolent social change inspiring people to get into good trouble in countless countries," said Williams in a statement. "By creating the John Lewis Civil Rights Fellowship Act, we are helping future generations spread Congressman Lewis' moral clarity well beyond our borders."

The bill has bipartisan support. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina is co-leading the introduction of the bill in the House and Senators John Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, Jon Ossoff, A Democrat from Georgia, Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, and Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina will introduce a companion bill in the Senate.

 

