NACUBO President and CEO to Retire

Josh Moody
August 9, 2022

Susan Whealler Johnston, president and CEO of the National Association of College and University Business Officers since 2018, is retiring after four years at the helm.

NACUBO made the announcement on Monday, citing a string of successes during Johnston's time in the role. Under her leadership, NACUBO increased membership, established a consulting group, won a $3.8 million grant last year to help support underserved students and created the Emerging Leaders Program, which focuses on professional development and training.

Johnston's retirement will be effective later this month and her successor will be selected by NACUBO's Board of Directors. Johnston is retiring early to focus on her health, according to a NACUBO news release.

