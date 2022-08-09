SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
NACUBO President and CEO to Retire
Susan Whealler Johnston, president and CEO of the National Association of College and University Business Officers since 2018, is retiring after four years at the helm.
NACUBO made the announcement on Monday, citing a string of successes during Johnston's time in the role. Under her leadership, NACUBO increased membership, established a consulting group, won a $3.8 million grant last year to help support underserved students and created the Emerging Leaders Program, which focuses on professional development and training.
Johnston's retirement will be effective later this month and her successor will be selected by NACUBO's Board of Directors. Johnston is retiring early to focus on her health, according to a NACUBO news release.
Trending Stories
- Online learning leaders think fully in-person will be a rarity
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Just Explain It to Me!
- New presidents or provosts: BVU Dartmouth Lincoln Mount Royal Newport Saint Leo
- Four Strategies for newly appointed college leaders (opinion)
- Author discusses her book on being an "academic outsider"
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Curriculum design in biosciences: setting up first-year students for success
- Rejecting hybrid conferences as the new norm reeks of ableism
- Why online learning must remain part of the education toolkit
- In support of international students’ journey through higher education
- What’s next for AI in higher education?
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- 'Redlining' white scholars is not decolonization (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- EMU moves forward with private student housing partnership
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed
- Amy Wax can speak her mind but not demean students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
on Abortion
Will Be Outliers