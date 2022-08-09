SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Oklahoma Coach Resigns After He Said Slur to Players
Cale Gundy, the assistant head football coach of the University of Oklahoma, has resigned because he used a slur in reading from a player's iPad.
Gundy said that during a session with players, he noticed that a player wasn't paying attention. Gundy then went to see what that player had on his screen. "The word displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never--under any circumstance--have uttered was on display on his screen," Gundy wrote on Twitter. "In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading, and as soon as I did, I was horrified.... What I said was not malicious; it wasn't even intentional." (He did not specify the slur.)
He added that the team does "not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters.... Effectively immediately, I am stepping down."
Oklahoma's head coach, Brent Ventables wrote on Twitter that Gundy made the correct decision to resign. "He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that it objectionable to everyone," he said.
Trending Stories
- Online learning leaders think fully in-person will be a rarity
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Just Explain It to Me!
- Four Strategies for newly appointed college leaders (opinion)
- SHEEO, Day One: Valuing Implicit Knowledge | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Author discusses her book on being an "academic outsider"
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Curriculum design in biosciences: setting up first-year students for success
- Rejecting hybrid conferences as the new norm reeks of ableism
- Why online learning must remain part of the education toolkit
- In support of international students’ journey through higher education
- What’s next for AI in higher education?
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- 'Redlining' white scholars is not decolonization (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- EMU moves forward with private student housing partnership
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed
- Amy Wax can speak her mind but not demean students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
on Abortion
Will Be Outliers