SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Medication Doesn't Help Kids With ADHD Learn: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 10, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: William E. Pelham, distinguished professor of psychology at Florida International University, explains why medication may not always be the answer for certain disorders. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Report: College Endowment Returns Drop
Seeking Protections Against Bullying
Ayah Aldadah, a student athlete at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, runs wearing hijab.
Removing Hurdles for Religious College Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Appeals Court Rejects Suit Against U. of Minnesota

Rhodes College Alumni Petition College to Remove Honor for Barrett

U of Delaware Finds Scientist Committed Research Misconduct

University sues to block marijuana store near campus in N.J.

Oklahoma Coach Resigns After He Said Slur to Players

Medication Doesn't Help Kids With ADHD Learn: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 