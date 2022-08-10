SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Medication Doesn't Help Kids With ADHD Learn: Academic Minute
August 10, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: William E. Pelham, distinguished professor of psychology at Florida International University, explains why medication may not always be the answer for certain disorders. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
- Vice president meets with college presidents on abortion
- Survey reveals positive outlook on online instruction post-pandemic
- First-year students struggled with online learning last year
- SHEEO Day Two: Equity and Workforce, Workforce and Equity | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Engineering schools are riddled with issues – reinvention is required
- Rhythm of a class: lesson-planning and assessment in block teaching
- Curriculum design in biosciences: setting up first-year students for success
- Rejecting hybrid conferences as the new norm reeks of ableism
- Why online learning must remain part of the education toolkit
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Report: College Endowment Returns Drop
Seeking Protections Against Bullying
Removing Hurdles for Religious College Athletes