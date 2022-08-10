Oklahoma Coach Resigns After He Said Slur to Players

Cale Gundy, the assistant head football coach of the University of Oklahoma, has resigned because he used a slur in reading from a player's iPad.

Gundy said that during a session with players, he noticed that a player wasn't paying attention. Gundy then went to see what that player had on his screen. "The word displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never -- under any circumstance -- have uttered was on display on his screen," Gundy wrote on Twitter. "In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading, and as soon as I did, I was horrified. … What I said was not malicious; it wasn't even intentional." (He did not specify the slur.)

He added that the team does "not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters. … Effectively immediately, I am stepping down."

Oklahoma's head coach, Brent Venables wrote on Twitter that Gundy made the correct decision to resign. "He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that it objectionable to everyone," he said.