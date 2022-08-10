Rhodes College Alumni Petition College to Remove Honor for Barrett

Alumni of Rhodes College are petitioning the college to stop honoring one of its alumni, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in the Rhodes Hall of Fame, The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

The alumni say Barrett is dishonest, in violation of the Rhodes Honor Code.

The petition said: "During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings the then-nominee was asked several questions, based on her prior scholarly writings and her close relationship with late Justice Antonin Scalia, regarding whether she would follow prior Supreme Court precedent if appointed to the nation's highest court. As she explained, 'precedent is the principle that cases that have been decided by the court before [this one] lands on the docket are presumptively controlling' and that precedent comes from a concept legal scholars call stare decisis. Stare decisis means that a justice is not going to overrule precedent without clear 'justification for doing so.'"

The petition also said: "In response to an inquiry as to whether she would uphold Supreme Court precedent, Justice Barrett committed to 'obey all the rules of stare decisis if a question comes up before me.'"

She nonetheless voted recently throw out the Roe vs. Wade decision.

A spokesperson for Rhodes said: "We are aware that some alumni are soliciting signatures for a letter regarding Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The letter has not yet been delivered to Rhodes, so we have no comment at this time."